Judge says Orange Park hospital should never have become a trauma center

A local judge issued a recommendation Friday arguing Orange Park Medical Center should never have been allowed to open a trauma center.

Orange Park Medical Center began offering trauma services to Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns in May 2016 after applying to become one with the Florida Department of Health.

The department approved the trauma center on a provisional bases pending a future in-depth review, but Judge W. David Watkins says the department disobeyed its own rule by allowing Orange Park Medical Center to start offering emergency care.

Watkins adds the department should revoke the approval of the trauma center. This infographic from Unity Point Health in Des Moines, Iowa shows the difference between an emergency room and a trauma center.

In the State of Florida, the law allows for only 44 trauma centers statewide and department rules have allocated just one trauma center in T5 (one trauma region of 19 in the state comprising the five aforementioned counties). That trauma center is UF Health Jacksonville.

UF Health has been battling with the department and the Orange Park Medical Center since they applied for trauma status back in October of 2015.

The north Jacksonville hospital has three separate arguments against the Orange Park hospital's trauma center:

1. That Orange Park Medical Center has not fully complied with all the criteria set by the health department to be a trauma center

2. That the hospital could lose up to almost $6 million a year after their trauma cases dropped by the hundreds due to the 'unnecessary' trauma center in Clay County

3. That the health department violated their own rule in even allowing Orange Park Medical Center to open up as a trauma center

Watkins, in his 57-page recommendation, agrees with the second two points.

A spokesperson for the Orange Park Medical Center says the hospital is disappointed in Watkins's recommendation - but points out the ruling is just a recommendation.

"UF Health Jacksonville appealed to protect their financial interests, not the health interests of the community," Orange Park Medical Center CEO Chad Patrick says in a statement. "For residents of Clay County and West Jacksonville, the additional 20, 30, 40 or more minutes that it would take to get to UF Health Jacksonville, could be a death sentence."

Less than a week ago, Florida Governor Rick Scott came out and called for the legislature to repeal the cap on trauma centers, pointing the repeal of regulation as a boon to the free-market.

It is unclear what the health department will do with the Orange Park Medical Center's trauma approval at this time.

