How to spot dirty secrets in your favorite restaurants

Nearly two dozen restaurants along the First Coast so far this year have had health violations severe enough to warrant a temporary closure.



First Coast News searched records with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and found 23 restaurants have had to temporarily close in 2017.



Violations are broken down into three categories in order of severity; high priority, intermediate and basic. High priority violations are those which could contribute directly to foodborne illness or injury, according to DBPR.



Violations ranged from live roaches to rodents to improper storage of raw meat and other food.



Hamburger Mary’s in Jacksonville was forced to shut down for about 4.5 hours following an April inspection that found flies, roaches and improperly stored food.



Gary Motes took First Coast News into the kitchen to show where the inspector found roaches. He said immediately following the inspection, staff replaced a rotting wall and upped their pest control to two-to-three times a week.



“People take health inspections as a negative thing. She found five [roaches], if it had been two months later from now and we didn’t notice it, it could’ve been 500,” Motes said.



“So you know they’re doing their job.”



Not all restaurants wanted to share how they cleaned up their act.



Puccini’s Pizzeria in St. Augustine declined to comment on how they addressed seven high-priority violations on their May 1 inspection. Violations included moldy food, flies and rodent droppings.



While most people will never step foot inside a restaurant’s kitchen, a local food safety expert says there are little things restaurant patrons can look for.



Jessica Tyree owns Restaurant Compliance Solutions, which does mock inspections for restaurants. Prior to that, she was a health inspector for more than a decade and an inspector with the State of Florida.



Tyree recommends checking out the behavior of restaurant staff.



“Looking at how dishes and glassware are handled at your table. You know, if somebody’s coming over and setting your glass down [with their hand over the top of the cup] then your mouth is going to possibly touch this area,” Tyree said.



Additionally, Tyree recommends looking out for dirty aprons or excessive jewelry on restaurant staff.



Next, look at the silverware.



“I’m not necessarily looking for spotty silverware but looking for maybe old food that’s left on silverware or if it’s rusty because that’s also a risk for people to get sick,” Tyree said. Leftover food on silverware can be an indication of an improperly functioning dish washer or poor training of the staff, Tyree said.



Finally, look at the restaurant’s bathrooms. Tyree says dirty bathrooms can often indicate dirty kitchens.



If you’re ever in doubt or want to try a new restaurant, Tyree recommends checking their inspection history first. You can search restaurant inspections here.



