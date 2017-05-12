WTLV
Hanania dealer donates almost $6,000 to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

First Coast News , WTLV 5:32 PM. EDT May 12, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-  The North Florida chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation received a large donation Friday.

Jack Hanania and Subaru of Orange Park presented JDRF with a $5,866 check on Friday.

The charity is the leading group researching Type 1 diabetes, including in children.

The money will go towards supporting those living with the disease and research.

 

