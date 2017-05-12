Hanania dealer donates almost $6,000 to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- The North Florida chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation received a large donation Friday.
Jack Hanania and Subaru of Orange Park presented JDRF with a $5,866 check on Friday.
The charity is the leading group researching Type 1 diabetes, including in children.
The money will go towards supporting those living with the disease and research.
