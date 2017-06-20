Case of mumps confirmed in Duval, St. Johns counties

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Photo: Sean Gallup, 2015 Getty Images)

Tallahassee, Fla.—The Florida Department of Health in Duval County has confirmed one case of mumps, and the Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County has identified two probable cases of mumps.

According to a release, the three people are young adults with close contact with each other. Local health officials are working to limit potential exposure. Public health officials are in the process of notifying individuals with exposure risks.

Mumps is a contagious respiratory disease caused by the mumps virus and is spread by talking, coughing or sneezing as well as sharing items, such as cups or eating utensils with others, and touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others.

“In many instances, mumps is relatively mild, but it has the potential to cause long-term health problems,” said Kelli Wells, MD, Deputy Secretary for Health and Director of the Florida Department of Health in Duval County. “The best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from the spread of the mumps virus is to make sure your measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is current.

For more information, visit www.floridahealth.gov. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mumps webpage is available at www.cdc.gov.

