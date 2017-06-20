Case of mumps confirmed in Duval, St. Johns counties
According to a release, the three people are young adults with close contact with each other. Local health officials are working to limit potential exposure. Public health officials are in the process of notifying individuals with exposure risks.
WTLV 6:14 PM. EDT June 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tracking the Tropics
-
Message in a bottle found after 36 years
-
3-year-old dies during dental trip
-
Group of Polk Co. inmates save deputy's life
-
Tracking the tropics
-
Jacksonville family claims it is not receiving advertised internet speeds
-
Verify: Health value of coconut oil
-
Sunday tropics watch
-
FHP Veteran trooper killed on I-75
-
Day 2: JSO continues search at former Tillis property
More Stories
-
Tropical Storm Cindy threatens Gulf Coast, Bret…Jun 18, 2017, 9:08 p.m.
-
Day 2: JSO continues search at former Tillis propertyJun 20, 2017, 12:32 p.m.
-
Child in critical condition after being pulled from…Jun 20, 2017, 6:03 p.m.