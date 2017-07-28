Case of meningitis confirmed in St. Johns County

A case of meningitis has been discovered in St. Johns County, the St. Johns County Health Department confirms.

According to DOH the case of meningitis was found in child and all potential contacts have been notified and are receiving appropriate follow-up.

Due to federal privacy laws, officials cannot disclose any identifying information of the child. '

Symptoms of meningitis may include high fever, severe headache or stiff neck, confusion, nausea, vomiting and a skin rash. People should seek medical attention immediately if their child becomes ill with any of these symptoms.



Everyone should routinely practice good hygiene, such as covering the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing; disposing of soiled tissues; not sharing utensils; glasses or toothbrushes; and washing hands after bathroom visits or before eating.



For more information, http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/vacccine-preventable-disease/meningitis/index.html or please visit the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) webpage: https://www.cdc.gov/meningitis/index.html

