3,000 gallons of toxic waste released after pipeline bursts in Palatka

About 3,000 gallons of toxic waste water was released in Palatka early Wednesday morning after a power plant's wastewater pipeline burst, environmental officials say.

The spill happened just north of Palatka along U.S. 17 near the Seminole Electric Cooperative Plant around 5 a.m., according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The waste was cleaned up and hasn't entered any waterways or storm drains, officials say. No injuries have been reported.

Seminole Electric Cooperate reported the spill after untreated power plant processed water at the Seminole Generating plant in Palatka after an above-ground pipeline burst.

A vac-truck was used during the clean-up at 890 U.S. 17., near Continental Building Products (a building materials supplier) and Lafarge North America (a ready-mix concrete supplier). Both buildings are just outside the electric coop.

We have reached out to Seminole Electric and will update this post as soon as they get back to us.

