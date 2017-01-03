Register for Donna Marathon Weekend

02/14/16 -- A scene from the 26.2 with Donna National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer marathon, held on February 14, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. The race finishes at Mayo Clinic's Jacksonville, Florida campus.(Photo Mayo Clinic) (Photo: Mayo Clinic)

Let's finish breast cancer on the First Coast!

That's the mission of former First Coast News anchor, breast cancer survivor, and 'Chief Eternal Optimist' Donna Deegan. Her 26.2 with Donna marathon is now in its tenth year and has helped more than 10,000 families living with breast cancer.

More than $4.5 million has been dispersed to help those fighting this terrible disease and find a cure.

This year's Marathon Weekend will include the Donna Expo at Prime Osborn, a new Anniversary 10K (in addition to the Family Fun Run, half, and full marathons), and so much more!

Register here: http://breastcancermarathon.com/