DONNA Marathon Training

Train for a marathon with help from a pro!
Olympian and author Jeff Galloway hosts a low-mileage, injury-free run-walk-run training program. It's the official program for the '26.2 with DONNA: The National Marathon to Finish Breast Cancer'.
The training schedule is for all levels of runners, from beginning runners to Boston qualifiers.
The program begins this Saturday at DONNA Headquarters, located at 11762 Marco Beach Drive Suite 6, Jacksonville, FL 32224.
The location will change each week. Be sure to dress to run/walk three miles.
Pre-registration is not required but encouraged: http://breastcancermarathon.com/run/training/
The 11th Annual DONNA Marathon Weekend, proudly sponsored by First Coast News, is set for February 9-11, 2018.
