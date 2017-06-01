Health alert: Pool parasites on the rise

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FCL Thursday June 1st Todays Talkers The beginning of Hurricane Season
-
On Your Side: Cardiologist not allowed to work at hospital
-
Verify: Are HIV infected needles being stuck onto gas pump handles?
-
Verify fidget spinners
-
Verify: Is smoking in a restaurant a health code violation.
-
Malik Jackson speaks to Chris Porter about the Jaguars' offseason
-
About 3,000 gallons of toxic waste water released
-
Mayor Curry says there is a solution for camps in Jacksonville
-
1000s will see new stealth cruiser from FHP on highways
-
Jacksonville man out on bond after hogtying child
More Stories
-
Florida Air National Guard in need of new fighter jetsJun. 1, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
Busier activity expected as Hurricane Season startsJun. 1, 2017, 1:23 p.m.
-
President Trump will withdraw U.S. from Paris…Jun. 1, 2017, 3:36 p.m.