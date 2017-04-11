Gunshot victim suffering life-threatening injuries transported from Arlington Rd. Subway

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A person suffering life-threatening injuries was shot in a parking lot on Bert Rd. but transported from a Subway on Arlington Rd, Tuesday.

According to police, the victim was shot at a parking lot located at 900 Bert Rd. but somehow ended up at the Subway located at 929 Arlington Rd. The victim was shot at least once and was taken to UF Health to be treated for their life-threatening wound.

There is no suspect information at this time, however if you know anything about this shooting please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

