Guardian of child with mutiple broken bones arrested for aggravated child abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to Wolfson's Children Hospital in response to a child abuse case.

When they arrived they found a child with multiple broken bones, including his ribs and clavicle. He also had visible bruising on his chin and a cut above one of his eyes.

Amanda Burt, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. When being interviewed, police said she could not account for the child's broken bones, and said the bruise on his chin likely came from him resting on his pacifier and the cut on his eye came from an incident of rough housing with another child.

