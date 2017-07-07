Greyhound owner Steve Sarras statment

Information regarding Bezoylecognine in urine and accepted threshold cutoffs by credible experts.

In the first paragraph of introduction it clearly states

“Because of the presence of cocaine in the environment, human workplace drug testing uses cutoffs or “limitations” designed to exclude BZE identifications resulting from innocent environmental contamination”

http://www.thomastobin.com/archive/214%20-%20Trace%20Benzoylecgonine%20Identifications%20in%20Post%20Race%20Urines%20Probable%20Sources%20and%20Regulatory%20Significance%20of%20Such%20Identifications.pdf

Contrary to news media reports fueled by animal rights extremists this is not doping or animal abuse. This an issue of of innocent environmental contamination,laws needing to be updated according to technological advances and federally used drug testing standards. No dogs were put in harm's way or have exhibited any health issues.. My dogs have been tested at a disproportionately higher level than other kennels in Jacksonville since the begin of political sessions.I may have been targeted because of my active involvement in defending the greyhound industry. My name and my political involvement in West Virginia is frequently cited in the media, even though this occurred in Jacksonville Florida. I have been licensed to race greyhounds in almost every state to offer greyhound racing since 1986. I am very active and well respected in the both racing and adoption communities of the greyhound world. Numerous veterinarians, who see our dogs daily, will confirm that we always strive for the highest level of care for everyone of our dogs.

The 17 positive tests involved 12 dogs in my kennel. The dogs have tested positive for trace amounts of a metabolite called Benzoylecgonine. Amounts accepted as environmental contaminants or from casual contact. All dogs that tested positive WOULD NOT have failed any federally mandated human drug test. Horse racing has also started to use these federal drug testing guidelines. A commercial airline pilot or a truck driver would have to have tested at concentrations 4 to 14 times higher than the greyhound’s to even warrant a second test to confirm a positive or failed drug test. Animal rights extremists are intentionally withholding the amounts found in the positive samples. Quite simply it is propaganda against the greyhound industry. These animal rights extremists also have ties to domestic terrorist groups. They prey on hysteria and fears to elicit anger and support in any form especially in terms of donations. Check their websites and social media sites. You won’t have to look hard for the DONATE button. These groups use manipulation of information to promote their own agenda.

To date, these are the facts during this ongoing investigation:

State Regulators have suspended my former trainer’s license pending a formal hearing in August of 2017. Americans are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The trainer has appealed his positive samples and is entitled by law to due process. It is very possible that the results were from human contact by a trainer, kennel staff or state specimen collectors handler may have used the drug or contamination of feed at the source. If it is proven that this is a result of drugs in the workplace it will be dealt appropriately. I do not condone the use of illegal drugs. Steve M. Sarras Kennel also has complied with all aspects of Florida Pari Mutuel Wagering laws. We care deeply about all of our dogs and would never put them in harm's way.

The positive tests are for trace amounts of Benzoylecgonine. Trace positive results of benzoylecgonine is not proof of dogs being drugged for performance enhancement. Unfortunately propaganda groups would like the general public to believe otherwise.



ALL THE DOGS WOULD HAVE FELL WELL FALLEN WELL BELOW ANY FEDERAL DRUG TEST FOR HUMANS BASED ON FEDERAL GUIDELINES.

FEDERAL GUIDELINES DO NOT CONSIDER OR REPORT BENZOYLECGONINE LEVELS BELOW AN INITIAL LEVEL OF 150 NANOGRAMS/ ML.

BENZOYLECGONINE LEVELS IN THE 12 GREYHOUNDS RANGED from 10.7 to 36.5 ng/ml.

13 OUT OF 17 WERE BELOW 20 ng/ml.

6 WERE 11 ng/ml OR LOWER.

OF THE 17 POSITIVES SAMPLES ONLY 3 DOGS WON.

THE DOG WITH THE HIGHEST CONCENTRATION of 36.5 nanograms came in 5th

THE THREE WINNERS HAD CONCENTRATIONS OF 11, 11, AND 13 NANOGRAMS

(CLEARLY NOT A PERFORMANCE ENHANCING EFFECT as proclaimed by animal rights group promoting false news)

Technological advances of urinalysis equipment can detect trace amounts of any substance. These positive tests are registering in nanograms. A nanogram is a billionth of a gram. A very fine grain of sand is 350 nanograms, for reference. The highest positive was 1/10th of a fine grain of sand. Threshold levels have been established the government because it is well documented that casual contact and environmental contamination from cocaine is frequently detected in urinalysis using today's modernized and advanced lab equipment

Florida law mandates all kennels relinquish their dogs on race day for at least 1 hour up to 6 hours . If cocaine was given on race day, any effects would be over while in the state and track’s custody. During that time kennel staff is prohibited from access to the dogs racing to protect the integrity of wagering. The only individuals with access are track and state employees until after the dogs race. Urinalysis is performed prior to a race, contrary to what the track’s spokesperson stated in an earlier report to the media. We are actively investigating the cause of the contamination, chain of custody, and handling of the urine sample. The urine specimens are collected outdoors in a common area. None of the samples were witnessed or signed for by any employees of Steve M. Sarras Kennel.

The state conducts of all the drug testing and receives the results. I have yet to be officially notified by the state in regards to these positive samples.

An alarming 90% of US paper currency has trace amounts of cocaine on it, which could cause a trace positive urine sample on anyone handling that money.

http://www.cnn.com/2009/HEALTH/08/14/cocaine.traces.money/

© 2017 WTLV-TV