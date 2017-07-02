Grand Park overnight shooting leaves one with possible life threatening injury

THINKSTOCK

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One person was transported with a potentially life threatening gunshot wound to the stomach after a shooting in Grand Park Sunday morning.

The call came in to police at 3:16 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived on scene they found that one person had been shot in the stomach.

At this time there is no suspect information and no update on the victims condition. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asks that if anyone has any information to please call it at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

