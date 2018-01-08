Gov. Scott proclaims UCF Knights National Champions in Florida

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 1: Members of the Central Florida Knights celebrate after the game against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Cunningham, 2018 Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott has issued a proclamation declaring the University of Central Florida Knights football team as national champions in Florida after their undefeated, 13-0 season.

The UCF Knights beat the Auburn Tigers 34-27 in the Peach Bowl on New Years Day.

Governor Rick Scott said, “Florida is home to the country’s best college football, and this season, UCF proved to the world that they can beat any team. By having a perfect season and beating the only team that defeated both Alabama and Georgia this season, the UCF Knights are clearly champions. I wish both teams good luck tonight in Atlanta. Charge On.”

