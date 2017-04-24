Gov. Scott heads to Argentina for trade mission

MIAMI BEACH, FL - AUGUST 26: Florida Governor Rick Scott attends a round table discussion about Zika preparedness in the Miami Beach neighborhood where the mosquito born Zika virus has been found. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2016 Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott is heading to Argentina for a trade mission organized by the state's embattled economic development agency.

Scott is scheduled to leave Sunday evening and travel to Buenos Aires, the capital of the South American nation. He will return to Florida on Thursday.

This is Scott's 13th trip abroad since he became governor in 2011. Former Gov. Jeb Bush took 16 trade missions during his eight years in office.

Scott has defended the trips as a way to open doors for Florida-based companies seeking business abroad. The trip is being organized by Enterprise Florida, which Republicans in the Florida House want to dismantle.

He traveled previously to the South American countries of Brazil and Chile, as well as Japan, Israel, England, France, Spain, Canada and Panama.

