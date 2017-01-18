Gmail users: Beware of sophisticated scam targeting you!

(Courtesy Wordpress)

Got a Gmail account? Then there’s a scam that might be targeting you.

Here’s how it works. You’ll receive an email, possibly one that appears to be from someone you know, and may include an attachment you recognize, according to WordFence.com. That’s because the sender’s account has been targeted.

If you click on the attachment, expecting to see a preview of it, a new tab opens, prompting you to sign into Gmail again.

Glancing at the address bar, you see what looks like a legitimate URL. And the log in page looks legitimate, too. However once you sign in, your account has been compromised!

And once the hacker is in, they can send email to your contacts with actual attachments and subject lines that you’ve used before.

Find out more about this phishing scam, including how to protect yourself and what to do if you’re infected

(© 2017 WTSP)