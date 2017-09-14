Glynn county residents asked to stop using water

. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2017 Getty Images)

The Brunswick-Glynn County joint water and sewer commission is asking people to stop using water.

The county says the sewer system is only operating at 45%, but crews can't do much until the electricity is restored.

They're currently working to clean the overflows and are also asking residents to stay off the road so crews can get to the sites.

Schools in Glynn County are closed again Friday.

