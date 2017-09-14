Glynn County reopens

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Florida Highway Patrol warns of closing I-75
-
VERIFY: Was Good Samaritan punished for helping?
-
Truck driver booted while waiting out storm
-
83-year-old pushes suspect from roof after hours-long standoff
-
Trucker fired for giving away plywood
-
Irma damage in Riverside
-
School closings updated Wednesday
-
Evie Clair offered option to come back to AGT next year
-
Vilano Beach homes torn apart by Irma, worsened by severe erosion
-
Brian and Alyssa with an AM Gas Update Part 1
More Stories
-
New flooding expected around St. Marys River in…Sep 14, 2017, 4:53 p.m.
-
Woman, 6-year-old boy killed in Camden County house fireSep 14, 2017, 5:56 p.m.
-
Traffic backup for miles after deadly wreck…Sep 14, 2017, 3:02 p.m.