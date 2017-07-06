Gloria Williams trial to start November 13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Gloria Williams, the woman accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley 18 years ago, made another appearance in court on Thursday and a court date was set.
Jury selection will begin on November 17, her last pretrial date is November 7, but Gloria Williams will be back in court next in August.
