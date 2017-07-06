Gloria Williams trial to start November 13

New mugshot released by JSO of Gloria Williams, 51. She's accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley in 1998. Photo: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Gloria Williams, the woman accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley 18 years ago, made another appearance in court on Thursday and a court date was set.

Jury selection will begin on November 17, her last pretrial date is November 7, but Gloria Williams will be back in court next in August.

Gloria Williams kidnapping case , Jury selection is set for November 13th and pretrial November 7th @FCN2go — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) July 6, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV