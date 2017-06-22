Genpact to open office in Jacksonville, hiring up to 200

A business services company is opening an office in Jacksonville, with plans to hire up to 200 people in its first year.

Genpact’s office will open next month in Capital Plaza office park on Deerwood Park Boulevard on the Southside. The company provides a variety of services across multiple industries.

But a spokeswoman said Wednesday that when the Jacksonville office opens, it will provide mortgage processing services for one particular client that she would not name.

The work will include processing, underwriting, closing and with quality assurance and HR positions.

The non-supervisory positions will average $53,000 a year, and some experience is required.

“The initial wave of hiring with be for those jobs,” said Gail Ferrari Marold, spokeswoman for the company. “But we plan to grow this center, especially after the first year, and adding more clients and other services.”

She said one round of hiring has been completed and that the company has offers out. The second round will begin the week of July 24 when the company will hold a job fair.

The company is listing jobs on its website, careers.genpact.com as well as Monster, indeed.com and CareerBuilder, but the second round has not been posted. Applications can be filed through any of those sites, she said.

The Jacksonville office will open July 24 with its first training classes.

The company made the announcement Tuesday afternoon at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington, D.C. Mike Breen, senior director of the international department for JAXUSA Partnership, said it was that conference a year ago that he first made contact with Genpact.

He said he understood that six other cities were in the running for this office, but he didn’t know who they were.

Genpact was founded as a division of GE Capital in 1997, spun off in 2005 and went public in 2007. It now has more than 77,000 employees in more than 20 countries. It has 5,000 employees in the United States, but Jacksonville will be its first office in Florida.

“The Jacksonville office was agreed to with this client,” Marold said. “But it’s really about the very favorable business climate, its depth of the talent and just a good digital native talent pool as well.

“It’s really an up-and-coming metropolitan area.”

Breen said that companies like Genpact see other financial companies, such as Macquarie and Deutsche Bank, coming to or expanding in Jacksonville.

“They see this as a place they need to be,” he said.

Tim Cost, chair of JAXUSA Partnership, said that 17 projects announced over the last several years have created more than 2,800 jobs in the finance and professional services sectors.

Florida Times-Union