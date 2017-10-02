GeekWire: Amazon flies cargo plane into Puerto Rico, loaded with donated supplies

Photo: Amazon.

Amazon flew a Prime Air cargo plane into Puerto Rico earlier today loaded with donations of supplies for the hurricane-ravaged country, according to posts on social media this evening from founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

“Amazon plane packed with donation of critical supplies landed earlier today in San Juan. Thank you to all the Amazonians who made it happen,” Bezos wrote in posts on Twitter and Instagram tonight.

The flight comes amid criticism of the U.S. government for its response to the crisis in Puerto Rico. A variety of tech companies have made significant donations in the wake of the hurricanes that struck the country, but Amazon is unique in having a fleet of cargo planes at its disposal.

