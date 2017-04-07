Gas prices soar following Syria clash, decline of inventories

Speedway gas station off of Atlantic Boulevard. (04/07/2017)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Motorists across the First Coast are paying nearly 17 cents more on average than they were last week, according GasBuddy.



In Jacksonville, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was last reported to be $2.39, near the national average.



The higher gas prices comes amidst rising tensions over a chemical weapons attack in northern Syria that is estimated to have killed more than 85 people on Tuesday.



"As we've seen in the past, oil prices hate turmoil. It is too early to know how severe or how long the impact to oil prices may be" said a GasBuddy senior analyst, immediately following the news of military strikes in Syria.



The rise of prices at the pump also comes at a time that the Auto Club Group reports oil refineries are changing production from their usual winter blend to a summer blend, a commodity that is more expensive to produce.



AAA says all signs point continued higher gas prices as demand surges and inventories fall.



"Motorists should expect more volatility at the pump in the coming months," said Josh Carrasco, AAA spokesman.



First Coast News cameras caught gas stations off Atlantic Boulevard near the Arlington Expressway selling unleaded gas for $2.37 and $2.39 per gallon on Friday evening.



