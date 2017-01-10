Skipping the supermarket to get your groceries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Growing our own food isn’t a new concept, but it has somewhat fallen to the wayside thanks to the convenience of supermarkets.



Zak Furey is hoping to change our supermarket mindset with his company ‘Garden of Eatin’’. As the only employee, Furey does it all.



“We are unique in the fact that we do everything for you,” said Furey. “We come to your house, we build the bed, we block it, we add appropriate drainage, fill it with soil, plant all the plants, fill it with fertilizer, label them, give people instructions and details on how to care for them, harvest and then use them.”



Since Florida’s soil is naturally sandy Furey builds raised culinary beds, which each take three to four hours for him to build, but they serve as the best means to whatever a customer chooses to grow, whether that be herbs, teas, vegetables, fruits or flowers.



“It’s so convenient to be able to walk in to your garden, clip a few different herbs, parsley, sage and thyme, and put it in your salad, which you can also just walk out here to get,” said Furey.



Convenience isn’t the only appeal. There are dozens of health benefits to growing your own garden.



“You get so many more vitamins and nutrients when you pick it fresh right away,” said Furey. “Parents also love seeing their kids eat better because they’re watching it grow, it becomes fun for them.”



Furey says packaging in stores can also lead to bacteria growth, something you won’t find in a garden.



“I think it’s just because of the humidity and moisture when they’re in the bags.



Garden of Eatin’ is four years old and growing quickly. The raised culinary garden business is gaining popularity all around the country. Furey says the Winter season is the best season to start because you can find the best plants to fit the cooler, sunny weather.



He geso to farms to get the freshest and healthiest looking plants and he says he rarely use seeds.



Right now Furey is offering a special, one container for $399.00.

