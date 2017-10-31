Gainesville Police looking for video from shooting after Richard Spencer Speech

A Gainesville police officer has been fired after an internal affairs investigation found he had sex with a 19-year-old woman (Photo: WESH)

The Gainesville Police Department is asking anyone with video of the shooting that followed the Richard Spencer speech at the University of Florida to please send it in.

The police department took to Facebook to make the request. If you have footage visit this link and be sure to use policetips@cityofgainesville.org.

Police are looking for videos that might show the suspects' movements from earlier in the day.

