Funnel clouds spotted near Flagler Beach

(Photo credit: @robstiles1)

According to the National Weather Service, several small funnel clouds were spotted near Flagler Beach in Flagler County Monday morning at around 7:10 a.m.

Spotters reported three very small fair weather funnel clouds near the beach, NWS reports. The funnel clouds do not extend very far below the cloud base.

Thanks to twitter user @robstiles1 for capturing these photos!

