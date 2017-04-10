WTLV
Funnel clouds spotted near Flagler Beach

First Coast News , WTLV 11:13 AM. EDT April 10, 2017

According to the National Weather Service, several small funnel clouds were spotted near Flagler Beach in Flagler County Monday morning at around 7:10 a.m. 

Spotters reported three very small fair weather funnel clouds near the beach, NWS reports. The funnel clouds do not extend very far below the cloud base. 

 

Thanks to twitter user @robstiles1 for capturing these photos! 

 

