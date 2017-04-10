Funnel clouds spotted near Flagler Beach

According to the National Weather Service, several small funnel clouds were spotted near Flagler Beach in Flagler County Monday morning at around 7:10 a.m.
Spotters reported three very small fair weather funnel clouds near the beach, NWS reports. The funnel clouds do not extend very far below the cloud base.
Thanks to twitter user @robstiles1 for capturing these photos!
