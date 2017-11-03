Family: Funeral services scheduled for woman shot, killed by boyfriend

Photo of Ashlee Rucker. Photo: Rucker family.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The family of the woman who was shot and killed allegedly by her boyfriend Tuesday has announced her funeral services Friday.

A viewing for 30-year-old Christina "Ashlee" Rucker will be held on Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at George H. Hewell and Sons Funeral Home, 4747 Main St.

The next day on Nov. 10, Rucker's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m.

Rucker died after she was shot by her boyfriend, Chad Absher, 32, at Cedar Creek Apartments in the 5600 block of San Juan Ave. overnight Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Absher is also accused of shooting Rucker's sister, Lisa, who was present at the time of the shooting.

Absher was arrested Wednesday.

READ MORE: Arraignment delayed for man suspected of shooting sisters at Jax condo

Rucker's family also set up a donation account through Vystar to help with the funeral expenses. Donations can be made at any Vystar branch or through Bill Pay to the account number 7506932442.

© 2017 WTLV-TV