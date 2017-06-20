WTLV
Fugitive from South Carolina wanted for attempted murder arrested in GA

WTLV 11:32 AM. EDT June 20, 2017

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. -- Lamont Elmore, 23, had outstanding warrants for assault and attempted murder from South Carolina was arrested without incident on Monday in Glynn County.

The warrants were a result of a shooting incident that happened Saturday in North Carolina and the McCormick County Sheriff's Office said if anyone knows anything about the shooting, they should contact McCormick authorities.

 

