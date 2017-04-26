FSCJ bringing Broadway to Jacksonville

Coming up next? Kinky Boots!
Tickets are now available for the Tony Award-winning show Kinky Boots. It opens Tuesday, May 2 and runs through May 7.
Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. It's the story of a man trying to live up to his father's expectations and continue the family show business. it's all part of the FSCJ Artist Series playing at the Times Union Center.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs