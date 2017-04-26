WTLV
FSCJ bringing Broadway to Jacksonville

First Coast News , WTLV 12:50 PM. EDT April 26, 2017

Coming up next? Kinky Boots!

Tickets are now available for the Tony Award-winning show Kinky Boots. It opens Tuesday, May 2 and runs through May 7.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. It's the story of a man trying to live up to his father's expectations and continue the family show business. it's all part of the FSCJ Artist Series playing at the Times Union Center.

Get your tickets here.

