Fruit Cove MS football team dissolved immediately

Several Fruit Cove Middle School parents are outraged that their kids are being forced off the football field.

On Wednesday, the Fruit Cove Middle School football team was supposed to have a playoff game, but yesterday the district's athletic association dissolved the team--effective immediately.

Here’s a copy of the letter Fruit Cove Middle School football parents were emailed stating their team is now dissolved. This ahead of a playoff game against Switzerland Point. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/zpSonMf8Tg — Lindsey Boetsch (@FCNLindsey) November 8, 2017

