Friends and family remember Macclenny teen killed in crash

Family and friends gather at Memorial Field in Macclenny to honor Brieana Ahearn, teen killed in a crash last Thursday. (Photo: Janny Rodriguez)

Friends and family gathered to remember Brieana Ahearn, the teen who died in a crash on I-10 when she lost control of the vehicle last Thursday.

Ahearn known as “Brie” was a senior at Baker County High School and would attend football games and events at Memorial Stadium.

That is where a memorial service was held for the beloved teenager. Family and friends read prayers and held a candle light vigil in her honor.

Friends say they were shocked when they learned the terrible news. But they remain strong for the teen and her family.

"It's going to be hard living the rest of my senior year out without her," said Jenny Davis, a close friend of Ahearn.

Ahearn was on the weightlifting team and was an award winning barrel racer.

