Driver Charged with DWI After Rollover Accident on Kostoryz

Jonathan Munson , KIII 12:03 PM. CST February 12, 2014

A man was charged with DWI after flipping his vehicle while swerving out of the way of a police unit just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Corpus Christi police said 46-year old Rene Benitez was traveling on Kostoryz at Brawner Parkway when he came up on the police unit. He swerved and hit a pole, causing his vehicle to roll over.

Benitez was transported to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital to be checked out. Once he was cleared, he was arrested and charged with DWI.


