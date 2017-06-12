A man was charged with DWI after flipping his vehicle while swerving out of the way of a police unit just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.



Corpus Christi police said 46-year old Rene Benitez was traveling on Kostoryz at Brawner Parkway when he came up on the police unit. He swerved and hit a pole, causing his vehicle to roll over.



Benitez was transported to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital to be checked out. Once he was cleared, he was arrested and charged with DWI.