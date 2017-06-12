A man was charged with DWI after flipping his vehicle while swerving out of the way of a police unit just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Corpus Christi police said 46-year old Rene Benitez was traveling on Kostoryz at Brawner Parkway when he came up on the police unit. He swerved and hit a pole, causing his vehicle to roll over.
Benitez was transported to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital to be checked out. Once he was cleared, he was arrested and charged with DWI.
Driver Charged with DWI After Rollover Accident on Kostoryz
Jonathan Munson , KIII 12:03 PM. CST February 12, 2014
