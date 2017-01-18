Free admission to the Anne Frank Exhibit at MOSH

(Photo: Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Anne Frank: A History for Today brings to life Anne’s amazing story which is as relevant and important now as ever. Due to the important nature of this exhibit, General Museum Admission is FREE* during the exhibit dates.

This extraordinary exhibition has inspired the creation of a community-wide initiative called Voices of Hope. Comprised of musical performances, films, educational events and more, Voices of Hope will bring Anne’s optimism and vision for a better world to Northeast Florida. To see a complete list of programs, visit annefrankjax.com to make sure that you do not miss out on these enlightening and educational programs.

*General Admission to MOSH is FREE from January 13 – February 12, 2017. All shows in the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium are $5 per person, per show during this time. Groups larger than 10 require planning in advance by emailing education@themosh.org. Some additional exclusions may apply. Also, check the Events Calendar at annefrankjax.com for a list of programs and special events admission costs (if applicable).

(© 2017 WTLV)