Frank Artiles resigning from Florida Senate, sources say

Frank Artiles (MyFLHouse.gov)

Four days after he publicly berated Sen. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville, Frank Artiles is planning his resignation from the Florida Senate, according to sources who said the resignation could come as early as Friday.

One source said he spoke directly to Artiles. Another was briefed by Senate leaders. A third is positioned to have knowlege of Artiles’ plans.

The decision comes amid harsh criticism of the Republican from Miami who verbally abused Gibson late Monday night in the lounge of the private Governors Club near the Capitol. He lambasted her for her questions about bills he sponsored and her committee votes against them.

Gibson could not be reached immediately for comment.

Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon, D-Miami Gardens, released a statement saying, “I applaud and welcome Senator Artiles’ decision to resign today. It was not only the right decision, but the honorable one, for himself and the people of Florida.

Braynon said, “I take no pleasure in these unfortunate events. But I urge that we learn from them. In our communities, our state, and our country, there should be a message of hope, of tolerance, of unity. We cannot afford the high cost words of divisiveness and cruelty leave in their wake.”

Artiles took to the Senate floor Wednesday morning to apologize for his profanity-laced and racially offensive language when he criticized Gibson and the leadership of Senate President Joe Negron.

The legislative black caucus filed a formal complaint on Wednesday and requested the Senate expel Artiles, who was stripped of his committee chairmanship.

On Thursday, House Speaker Richard Corcoran said the remarks made were “reprehensible,” but stopped short of saying Artiles should resign. Gov. Rick Scott said he would “immediately fire” an employee who said what Artiles said.

Senate General Counsel Dawn Roberts is acting as special master overseeing an investigation of Monday’s incident. Senate Rules Chairwoman Lizbeth Benacquisto has asked Roberts to provide a report by Tuesday. The rules committee would decide if any action should be recommended to the full Senate with final approval on the floor requiring a two-thirds vote.

Florida Senate President Joe Negron released a statement in response to Sen. Artiles resigning:

“Senator Artiles made the right decision. As Senator Artiles has noted, he holds himself responsible and accountable for his actions and comments."

