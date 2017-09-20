FPL worker shocked while working on a line

A Florida Power and Light lineman was shocked Tuesday night while working on a line in St. Johns County, Fla.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Chase Jones was working on a line and stated it had flashed and caught him on the left side of his face. Deputies said Jones had burn marks on his left cheek, neck and shoulder. He was transported to Orange Park Medical Center by St. Johns County Fire and Rescue.

Senior Line Specialist, Bradford J Schoenemann, told deputies Jones was securing a line when one of the other lines touched the wire he was securing and it arced. Schoenemann stated he saw the flash and heard a loud pop.

© 2017 WTLV-TV