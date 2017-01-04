Customers of Florida Power and Light should keep an eye on their energy bills come March: the power company is looking to increase costs for a year to recoup the considerable losses the company suffered during Hurricane Matthew.
FPL is looking to make up $318.5 million and will pass the costs on to their large customer base in the form of a $3.36 surcharge for every 1000 kilowatts an hour. Per an FPL spokesperson, an average customers uses 1000 kW/hr in a month.
The company says Matthew caused considerable damage to their power grid throughout North and Central Florida. In a petition filed to the Florida Public Service Commission, FPL says they're still repairing the damage to their grid almost 2 months after the storm.
FPL says 1.2 million customers lost power and all but 475 had their service restored within 4 days.
"The temporary 12-month storm recovery surcharge will begin in March 2017," says Principal Communication Specialist for Florida Power and Light David McDermitt. "Fortunately, FPL's typical customer bills - even with the temporary hurricane recovery surcharge - will continue to be among the lowest in Florida and in the nation."
FPL put in a request for the surchage to be approved by the Florida Public Service Commission. The surcharge has not been approved as of this writing.
