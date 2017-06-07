Former SJC teacher to register as sex offender, spend 6 mo. in jail for having sex with student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former St. Augustine High School teacher has been sentenced to six months in jail and must register as a sex offender Wednesday after she was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual activity with a 16-year-old student.

In October 2015, the St. Johns County School District put Virginia Hinckley, 28, of Jacksonville, suspended her without pay after the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office announced it was conducting an investigation into allegations that Hinckley had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to court documents, the student told detectives he had sex with her in her vehicle while it was parked at Treaty Park off of Wildwood Drive.

Court documents show Hinckley was arrested in November, and pleaded not guilty in December of 2015.

Hinckley pleaded no contest as part of a plea agreement early May. On Wednesday, the judge sentenced her to six months in jail. As part of her sentencing, she must also register as a sex offender and spend 72 months on sex offender probation, according to the St. Johns County Clerk of Court.

