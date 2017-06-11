WTLV
Former President Carter shakes hands of every Delta passenger on flight

Carter said the Allman Brothers Band helped his presidential campaign a great deal and he wanted to show his respects.

Tim Darnell , WTSP 9:47 PM. EDT June 11, 2017

At age 92, former President Jimmy Carter is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

On Thursday of last week, Carter was spotted on a Delta flight from Washington, DC, to Atlanta, and took the time to shake the hands of every passenger on the flight.

Earlier in the week, Carter, the nation's 39th president, was honored with the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

Carter also attended Georgia music legend Gregg Allman's funeral last weekend.

