Former Jacksonville man turned ISIS suspect: what we know so far about Kary Kleman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- By any measure, former First Coast resident Kary Kleman's life has been quite a journey. The 46-year-old was born in Wisconsin and lived several years in northeast Florida. But his turn to Islam, and especially whatever led to his arrest on suspicion of fighting for ISIS in the Middle East, appear to be mysterious even to some who know him best.

Kleman moved to Jacksonville shortly after high school. He was married in the 1990s and had a son here.



After his marriage ended, Kleman converted to Islam, worshiping at a mosque in the region.



The current leader of that mosque tells First Coast News he vaguely remembers Kleman attending from time to time, that Kleman's son was a bright and lively presence at the mosque, but that Kleman himself was "aloof" and didn't socialize much with fellow worshipers.



The religious leader emphasizes that if Kleman is indeed an ISIS sympathizer or has embraced radical Islam, he would have received no such encouragement at the mosque here.

Kleman married a second time; he and his wife eventually left Florida for Egypt and had a son. That marriage, too, ended, after which Kleman returned to Jacksonville for some time. In 2011 he moved back to the Middle East, this time landing in Dubai, where he met a Syrian woman, married a third time, and had three more children.

As the Syrian Civil War escalated, Kleman and his family moved from Dubai to Syria. That's where his story and the FBI's suspicions diverge.

The FBI believes Kleman actually joined and fought for ISIS; Klieman claims he was there to help civilians caught in the crossfire between ISIS and Bashar Al-Assad.

Whichever account is more true, Kleman, his family, and another family tried to cross into Turkey near the city of Kilis on April 20. He was arrested April 24 and is being held in custody along with his family, pending deportation to the United States.

Kleman's first son, his first wife, and his brother all live in the Jacksonville area. First Coast News has reached out to all three, as well as Kleman's mother, who resides in Arizona. Each of them, in their own way, has declined comment.



But, neighbors of Kleman's brother have told First Coast News that the brother has voiced surprise and bewilderment about some of his Kleman's decisions.

