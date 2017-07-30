Former Congresswoman to host fundraiser ahead of court hearing

Corrine Brown, former congresswoman, outside of court. (Photo: Dial, Steven)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Former Congresswoman and convicted felon Corrine Brown is expected to host a fundraiser on Sunday to benefit her legal expenses, according to recent social media posts.

Brown was convicted by a jury in May of 18 of 22 counts for her role in a scheme involving a fraudulent scholarship charity.

The 70-year-old has maintained her innocence ever since the federal indictment became public last year.



In an exclusive interview with On Your Side reporter Ken Amaro, Brown emphatically stated "I have devoted 34 years of my life to serving this community and on my tombstone, it will not say felon, I mean that."

Sunday’s event dubbed “Praise with a Purpose” will be headlined by Pastor Shirley Caesar and take place at Jacksonville’s Bethel Baptist Church.

Tickets are for sale on a popular event posting website and range from $25 to $34.99.

The legal defense fundraiser will take place less than 24 hours ahead of a hearing in federal court on August 7 on requests by Brown for an acquittal and a new trial.

