Former Camden County firefighter arrested for allegedly abusing workers' comp

An investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers' Compensation's Enforcement Division has charged a former Camden County firefighter with insurance fraud, false swearing, forgery, giving false information and making false and misleading statements in order to obtain workers' compensation benefits.

Steven Davis, 44, claimed a minor back injury in 2013, but after recuperating from his injury, it is alleged that he fabricated medical documents in order to stay out of work and receive additional workers' compensation benefits.

Additionally, the Georgia State Board of Workers' Compensation found that after those fabricated documents failed in June of 2016, Davis faked a knee injury which he attempted to connect to his alleged back injury from 2013.

David was arrested on July 28 and this case is still currently under investigation.

