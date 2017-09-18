Forbes values Jaguars at $2.075 billion, up 32 percent

photo via the Florida Times-Union

Per Forbes’ annual NFL valuation rankings, the Jaguars are the 25th-most valuable franchise in the league at $2.075 billion, up six percent from last year.

It is the first time the Jaguars franchise has been valued at more than $2 billion.

Owner Shad Khan bought the Jaguars for $770 million in 2012.

Twenty-seven NFL teams were valued at $2 billion or more.

Forbes estimated the Jaguars had $377 million in revenues, $192 million in player expenses and $58 million in gate revenue.

The top five: Dallas $4.8 billion, New England $3.7 billion, the New York Giants $3.3 billion, Washington $3.3 billion and San Francisco $3.05 billion.

San Francisco ($3 billion) rounded out the teams worth at least $3 billion.

The largest increases in value belonged to Atlanta (16 percent, to $2.457 billion – it opened a new stadium this year) and Oakland (13 percent, to $2.38 billion).

Forbes’ valuation of the Jaguars year by year since Khan purchased the team;

2013: $840 million (31st of 32 teams).

2014: $965 million (29th).

2015: $1.4 billion (29th).

2016: $1.95 billion (25th).

For more stories like this, head over to the Florida-Times Union.

Florida Times-Union