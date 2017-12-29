For the second time this week, Jaguars' home playoff game is sold out

. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) (Photo: Sam Greenwood, 2017 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It took just six minutes for the Jaguars to sell 3,501 additional tickets for their first home playoff game since 2000.

After their initial wave of tickets sold out, the Jaguars received permission from the NFL and their sponsors to remove the stadium tarps from EverBank Field for the playoffs.

As a result, the Jaguars released an additional 3,501 tickets for the team's wild-card playoff game in Jacksonville.

The team also sold all 1,200 standing room only tickets made available to the public.

Jaguars' owner Shad Khan has released the following statement:

“It’s amazing. I’m also not surprised in the least. Our fans have been waiting too long to unlock the passion they have for their team and city the chance to show the world how great Jacksonville is as a football town is finally here and our fans came through, just as I knew they would. Winning pays off, but nonetheless we are grateful for the response. I only wish we could accommodate everyone.”

The Jaguars will host their wild-card playoff game on either Jan. 6 or 7.

