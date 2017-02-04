For the second time, DCPS sells students laptops for $50

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Public Schools held its second used laptop sale outside Ed White high school Saturday.

The event drew in hundreds of families hoping to buy a laptop for just $50.

According to sisters Mikesha and Mikayla Spivey, the event is a great opportunity to buy a laptop at a very low price. They said "everything is online based I mean we don’t use papers anymore so it’s easier to do your work.”



Saturday morning, the girls stood in line with their grandmother, Beverly Wynn, along with hundreds of others.





Last year at the first laptop sale, 500 students received a new computer. This year, that number grew to 620.



According to Wynn, the event couldn’t have come at a better time.



“It’s a blessing. Thank you. We have so many kids at home that will use it. We appreciate it," Wynn said.



Wynn has her $50 in hand, money she has been saving since she missed the district’s last sale. She says she wants to give her grandchildren an opportunity to make better grades.

The event was first come first served with one laptop per enrolled student.

The school district says parents should check their website every so often for details about the next laptop sale.

