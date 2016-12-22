WTLV
Close

For the ocean is dark and full of ... OMG! What is that!?

Hayden Packwood , KPNX 9:48 AM. EST December 22, 2016

Turns out, that ocean we all love is full of a whole bunch of nightmarish creatures.

And thanks to one sailor in Russia, there are pictures.

The Moscow Times reports that Roman Fedortsov works on a fishing trawler in a port city located in the extreme northwest part of Russia.

Every so often, the net on Fedortsov's boat snags something unusual and he nonchalantly shares photos holding these deep-dwelling monsters on his Twitter

Like this... shark?

 

 

And this...

 

And a fish you definitely don't want to run swim into alone

That's it, we're sticking to the shore.

Copyright 2016 KPNX


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories