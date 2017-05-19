Florida woman severely burned by Starbucks coffee awarded $100K

A collection of venti sized Starbucks take away cups on February 18, 2016 in London, England. Yesterday Action on Sugar announced the results of tests on 131 hot drinks which showed that some contained over 20 teaspoons of sugar. (Photo: Ben Pruchnie, 2016 Getty Images)

A Florida woman who was severely burned after the lid popped off a cup of Starbucks coffee and spilled on her lap was awarded $100,000 for her injuries Thursday.

Joanne Mogavero, a mother of three, sustained first and second degree burns on her mid-section after the lid popped off a 20-ounce cup of coffee in 2014, pouring 190-degree liquid in her lap, according to a statement from Morgan & Morgan attorneys, who represented Mogavero.

Mogavero's attorney argued that Starbucks should warn its customers that the lids can pop off. According to the statement, a Starbucks representative testified during the trial that the coffee company receives 80 complaints a month about issues with lids popping off or leaking.

The jury awarded Mogavero $15,000 for medical bills and additional $85,000 for her pain and disfigurement.

"My client didn't want sympathy from the jury — she wanted justice — and the jury gave it to her with its verdict," Mogavero's attorney Steve Earle said. "It was good to see a just result."

