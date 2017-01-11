Florida veteran wins battle with major airline; immediate changes ordered

Sgt. Kevin Crowell and Bella. PHOTO: First Coast News.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A St. Augustine combat veteran's fight with an airline that forced him off a plane due to his service dog is bringing about change across the country.

The United States Department of Transportation released a consent order Monday, finding American Airlines violated the Aircraft Carrier Access Act by failing to properly train employees on disabled passengers with service animals. The order requires American Airlines to implement new training for all gate agents and reservation agents within 30 days.

Sgt. Kevin Crowell, a disabled combat veteran, filed his formal DOT complaint against the carrier in 2014. Crowell was traveling to Key West with his wife in 2014 along with his service dog Bella.

According to the complaint, a flight attendant told him pets were not allowed in the bulkhead (front of plane), referring to his registered service animal. Despite having reserved an airline ticket online as a passenger with a service animal, an error in proper coding created a dispute on the flight. Crowell was asked to deboard the plane an action his complaint said aggravated his post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"For someone who has PTSD, severe PTSD, they could be suicidal and harassing them could be a trigger that will send them down a spiral," said Rory Diamond of K9 Warriors. "Every day we're hearing from our warriors that they are being harassed [for having a service animal] in hotels and restaurants and in particular at the airport."

Advocates for disabled veterans especially those suffering from PTSD are considering decision a major victory veterans who rely on service animals.

Crowell's attorney, Bill Sheppard, said unseen disorders like PTSD subject veterans to being treated as second-class customers.

The attorney who filed this also a veteran says without orders like this airline carriers little incentive to improve how they treat people with disabilities you can't always see.

Many state laws protect service animal owners by giving them the option to file a civil lawsuit for a 'loss of dignity claim' and money damages , Sheppard says. However, a congressional order exempting airlines, left them with no option other than a DOT complaint.

"This is his only victory," said Sheppard. "But he's proud of it. We have to stand up for our brothers and sisters."

