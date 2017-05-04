Florida Senate says yes to more recess, fewer tests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida may finally require that children in elementary schools have recess every day under a sweeping education bill passed by the Florida Senate.

The Senate voted unanimously Thursday for a bill that includes the recess requirement and also eliminates end-of-course exams in Algebra 2 and civics. The bill would also push back testing dates, although that measure doesn’t take effect until 2019.

House and Senate Republicans have been working for days on a comprehensive education bill. The bill heads next to the Florida House.

'If the bill becomes law, elementary schools would be required to set aside 20 minutes each day for “free-play recess.”

For the past two years, mothers of school children have lobbied for the recess bill. They say children need recess to expend energy and give them a break from schoolwork.

© 2017 Associated Press