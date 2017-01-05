JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The following words: Floridians and cold weather do not go together, unless the words don't like are between them.

We're Floridians! We wear flip-flops to church and go to the beach on Christmas Day... we can't handle the cold.

According to our meteorologists, the First Coast is bracing for some extreme temperatures this weekend -- we're talking temps in the upper 20's to low 30's in parts of the First Coast this weekend,

What?

Here's a list of 10 things that are better than cold weather. (List complied by Things Floridians Like)

1. Humidity

"Ever take a shower and then sweat excessively two minutes after? Welcome to Florida. You’re sticky, tired and just sick of the whole concept of humidity. But we would take the forsaken Florida humidity over 55 degree weather any day."

2. Hurricanes

"We don’t need snow days, we have our own hurricane days thrown into our vacation time. Am I locked in my house with no power? Yes. Do I have to put on pants? No. Case closed."

3. Losing $20

"Who likes to lose money? Especially if it’s accidental. When I lose a crisp $20 bill, I’m not going to lie, tears are shed. But I would give up $20 if it meant skipping the two weeks of winter we get every year."

4. Cracked phone screens

"Who doesn’t love angrily tapping on their cracked cell phone screens? Why can’t an anti-cracking screen be invented? If I wanted a cracked phone, I would have bought it cracked. The thing is, I’d rather be warm while doing it."

5. Parallel Parking

"Floridians parallel parking is not only a battle but a comedy show in itself. The whole state is almost incapable of parallel parking, why do it if we don’t have to? But honestly, I’ll parallel park anytime, any day if I don’t have to put a long sleeve shirt on."

6. Mosquitos

"Our unofficial state mascot, Florida is the perfect blend of moisture and heat to make for the perfect breeding ground. Honestly though, I start to miss these guys when I see a weather forecast below 50 degrees."

View the full list, here.