Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Volusia County teens

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Destiny Thompson, 15, and Brittany Pickavance, 15, of Volusia County.

FDLE said Thompson has been missing since July 10 and may be with Brittany Pickavance.

Thompson is 5 feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. Pickavance is 5'7 with brown hair and blue eyes. Both teens are from Port Orange, Florida.

PHOTO: FDLE

FDLE said Destiny Thompson was last seen in the 5800 block of West Port Drive in Port Orange, Florida. Brittany Pickavance was last seen in the area of Raintree Drive in Port Orange, Florida wearing a white tank top and green shorts.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Thompson or Pickavance, please contact FDLE or the Port Orange Police Department at 386-506-5801 or 911.

